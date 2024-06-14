Undertrial's Mysterious Death in Assam Jail Sparks Outcry

An undertrial man's sudden death in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail has ignited outrage and calls for a thorough investigation. Shailja Borgohain, 30, detained for a domestic violence case, died mysteriously just days after his arrest.

Borgohain's family arrived to collect him on bail, only to find his lifeless body in a wheelchair. They refused to accept it, demanding justice and accountability from the jail authorities, who attempted to hand over the body without explanation.

The police have registered a case and are awaiting a post-mortem report to determine the cause of death. The family's allegations point to serious human rights violations within the jail system, pressing for immediate action and transparency in the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)