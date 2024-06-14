Left Menu

Religious Tensions Erupt in Jaora Over Bovine Incident

Tensions in Jaora town, Madhya Pradesh, escalated after bovine body parts were found at a local temple, leading to protests, arrests, and increased security. Authorities arrested two men, and civic measures were taken to control the situation. Political figures have condemned the incident, calling for peace and strict actions against the accused.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated in Jaora town, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday after body parts of a bovine animal were found at a local temple, prompting police action and the arrest of two men, officials reported. Hindu groups protested the incident at the Jaagnath Mahadev temple, leading to gas shells and lathi-charges to disperse the crowd, witnesses said.

Police have identified and arrested Salman Mevati (24) and Shaqir Qureshi (19) for allegedly throwing the bovine parts, with officials demolishing illegal portions of their homes. Deputy Inspector General Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed the arrests, citing charges of disturbing religious peace under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called for stringent measures and a plea for peace, averting further escalation. Outraged Hindu groups declared a Jaora bandh and blocked roads, intensifying tensions. Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha assured more arrests. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP leaders decried the incident, urging severe punishment for the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

