Delhi Police Busts Fake Caste Certificate Racket: Executive Magistrate Among Four Arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested four individuals, including an executive magistrate, for issuing fake caste certificates. Over a hundred illegal certificates were confiscated, and the operation led to several arrests with charges of fraud and corruption. Investigations revealed the scheme's depth and multiple transactions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:41 IST
In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals, including an executive magistrate, for allegedly issuing fake caste certificates to non-reserved category individuals, a senior official confirmed on Friday.

Seizing over a hundred illicit caste certificates, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Rakesh Paweriya, detailed the operation. Among those arrested were Executive Magistrate Narender Pal Singh, his driver Waris Ali, an outsourced Delhi government helpline employee Chetan Yadav, and agent Sourabh Gupta.

Paweriya divulged that the racket was under surveillance since March, with decoy operations revealing the fraudulent activities. Agents easily facilitated the issuance of OBC certificates for a fee, later uploading the documents to the official government website. A thorough investigation led to multiple arrests and the uncovering of key evidence via phone data and documents.

