Tragic Accident: Three Inebriated Motorcyclists Crash into Tree in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic turn of events, three men lost their lives after their motorcycle crashed into a tree in Korba district, Chhattisgarh. Police reports confirm that all three were inebriated at the time.

The fatal accident took place near Dumarkachhar Chowk on Thursday night. The victims, identified as Rajesh Markam, Balkrishna, and Kamlesh Tekam, were residents of Dhaurabhata village and were headed towards Dumarkachhar.

Tragically, Markam and Balkrishna died on the spot, while Tekam was rushed to the community health center in Pali, where he later succumbed to his injuries. This unfortunate incident underscores the lethal consequences of drunk driving.

