Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Seeks 21-Day Furlough Amid High Court Restrictions

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a 21-day furlough. This appeal follows the court's previous order requiring government permission before granting him additional parole.

The petition cites welfare activities as reasons for the furlough, which Singh claims require his presence. The high court's recent restriction arose during a hearing on a petition challenging Singh's temporary releases. Singh is currently serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples.

The court will consider Singh's request under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act 2022. Singh's legal team asserts that previous grants of parole and furlough followed due process and maintains that no special treatment has been extended to Singh.

