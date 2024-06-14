No Evidence Linking Sri Lankan Arrests in India to ISIS, Says Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry asserted on Friday that there is no evidence supporting claims that the four Sri Lankans arrested in India last month are linked to ISIS. The detainees are believed to be associated with drug smuggling, rather than terrorism.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad had apprehended these individuals at Ahmedabad airport, alleging connections to ISIS. They had flown from Colombo to Chennai on May 19.

On May 31, Sri Lankan police CID arrested 46-year-old Pushparaja Osman in Colombo, labeling him the suspected handler of those in India. Despite this, Minister Sabry reiterated the lack of evidence connecting these nationals to ISIS.

Sri Lankan authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure no ISIS activities emerge on the island, especially in the aftermath of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, which killed over 270 people. Among the arrested, varied backgrounds include a businessman, the son of an infamous criminal, and local workers.

