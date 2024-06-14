Left Menu

No Evidence Linking Sri Lankan Arrests in India to ISIS, Says Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry announced on Friday that there is no evidence connecting the four Sri Lankans arrested in India to ISIS. The arrest, made by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, has been under scrutiny, with the focus shifting towards drug smuggling rather than terrorism connections.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:06 IST
No Evidence Linking Sri Lankan Arrests in India to ISIS, Says Foreign Minister
Ali Sabry
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry asserted on Friday that there is no evidence supporting claims that the four Sri Lankans arrested in India last month are linked to ISIS. The detainees are believed to be associated with drug smuggling, rather than terrorism.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad had apprehended these individuals at Ahmedabad airport, alleging connections to ISIS. They had flown from Colombo to Chennai on May 19.

On May 31, Sri Lankan police CID arrested 46-year-old Pushparaja Osman in Colombo, labeling him the suspected handler of those in India. Despite this, Minister Sabry reiterated the lack of evidence connecting these nationals to ISIS.

Sri Lankan authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure no ISIS activities emerge on the island, especially in the aftermath of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, which killed over 270 people. Among the arrested, varied backgrounds include a businessman, the son of an infamous criminal, and local workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024