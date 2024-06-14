Centre Mandates Training on New Criminal Laws for Govt Employees

The Centre has issued an order requiring all training institutions under its jurisdiction to incorporate training content on three new criminal laws for government employees, effective from next month.

These new laws, replacing the archaic Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, have been notified and are set to come into effect on July 1. Relevant e-courses are available on the iGoT Karmayogi portal.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has requested all ministries and departments to relay this directive to their respective training institutions. They have also been advised to seek assistance from the Bureau of Police Research and Development for curating training programmes.

