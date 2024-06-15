Heroic Sacrifice: LA Firefighter Killed in Quarry Explosion

A Los Angeles County firefighter tragically lost his life, and another was injured, following an explosion at a quarry fire in Littlerock, a desert community north of Los Angeles. The incident, which took place at approximately 2:10 pm on Friday, occurred soon after the firefighting crew arrived on the scene.

The fallen firefighter, a 19-year veteran based in Palmdale, met the fatal accident when an explosion suddenly erupted, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed. The exact cause of the fire and subsequent explosion remains unknown, pending an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office.

Television footage from the location displayed a front-end loader engulfed in flames, spewing thick black smoke into the sky. Chief Marrone, who asked for privacy for the grieving firefighters, also noted that another firefighter had been slightly injured and was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center. The deceased firefighter's identity will be disclosed after informing his family. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her sorrow, highlighting the peril faced by first responders daily.

