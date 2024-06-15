India's Enhanced Role in Climate Talks and Political Moves

India is positioning itself to take on a more significant role in global climate discussions, with plans to host the UN Climate Summit in 2028. Sunita Narain, a leading environmentalist, emphasized India's potential to be the voice for the global south, highlighting severe climate challenges.

In politics, the BJP has formed a four-member committee to investigate alleged political violence in West Bengal following the recent elections. The party has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being a passive observer amid the unrest.

Meanwhile, legal developments include the extension of judicial custody for Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, until June 22. Also, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to scrap the NEET-UG 2024 exam because of alleged irregularities.

