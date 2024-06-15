Controversy Over Prosecution of Arundhati Roy Under UAPA

The National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have voiced strong opposition against the recent prosecution sanction issued against author Arundhati Roy and a former professor under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Officials report that an FIR against Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain was filed following orders from the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate in New Delhi. This action stems from allegedly provocative speeches given at an event in Delhi back in 2010.

Expressing their disapproval, the National Conference emphasized the importance of protecting citizens' fundamental rights to free speech as per Article 19 of the Constitution, expressing particular concern over the use of anti-terror laws to criminalize dissent.

