Jammu and Kashmir Police Takes Bold Action Against Illegal Arms Trainees

Jammu and Kashmir police have attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore belonging to three individuals who crossed into Pakistan occupied Kashmir for arms training. The action involved seizing agricultural land worth Rs 3.47 crore, following a court order under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have confiscated properties valued at Rs 3.50 crore from three individuals linked to illegal arms training overseas. This stern action is seen as part of a larger crackdown on illicit activities in the region.

Officials disclosed that the Ganderbal Police specifically targeted immovable assets, including agricultural land spanning nine kanals and seven marlas, approximately 1.17 acres, valued at Rs 3.47 crore. These assets were owned by Firdous Ahmad Wani, Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, and Mohammad Ayoub Ganie, who reportedly crossed into Pakistan occupied Kashmir for weapons training.

The legal measure to seize these properties was ordered by the Court of Additional Session Judge Ganderbal under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, highlighting the region's strict stance against terrorism and illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

