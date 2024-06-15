Newly elected Mumbai MP Waikar's kin booked for using phone inside counting centre on Jun 4

Left Menu

The brother-in-law of newly elected Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar has been booked for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre on June 4, when results of the general elections were announced, a police official said on Saturday.The Vanrai police station official said the case against Mangesh Pandilkar was registered on Wednesday for his alleged act inside a counting centre in Goregaon, which is part of Waikars constituency.Pandilkar was booked on the complaint of polling personnel Dinesh Gurav.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:28 IST
The brother-in-law of newly elected Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar has been booked for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre on June 4, when results of the general elections were announced, a police official said on Saturday.

The Vanrai police station official said the case against Mangesh Pandilkar was registered on Wednesday for his alleged act inside a counting centre in Goregaon, which is part of Waikar's constituency.

''Pandilkar was booked on the complaint of polling personnel Dinesh Gurav. An independent candidate noticed the former using a mobile phone despite a ban on such devices at the counting centre and alerted the returning officer. The RO in turn approached Vanrai police,'' he said.

Pandilkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobeying official order), the official added.

