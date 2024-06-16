Left Menu

Rescue Operation Frees 58 Children from M.P. Distillery

In a major crackdown, 58 children were rescued from a distillery in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district. Led by NCPCR and Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the children were found working under harsh conditions. The state government has promised strict action against those responsible.

Updated: 16-06-2024 12:54 IST
In a significant operation, 58 children were rescued from a distillery in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, as announced by officials on Sunday.

The raid, spearheaded by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), targeted Som Distillery, rescuing 19 girls and 39 boys. The children were reportedly working under severe conditions, suffering burn wounds from exposure to harsh chemicals and alcohol.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to social media platform 'X' to underscore the gravity of the situation, asserting that stringent action would be taken against those found culpable. Despite repeated attempts, neither the director of Som Group of Companies, Alok Arora, nor Raisen collector Arvind Dube, could be reached for comment. Notably, this rescue followed the earlier release of 36 children from factories in Mandideep town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

