Left Menu

Israel's 'Tactical Pause' to Ease Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Israel's military has announced a daily pause in fighting along a 12-kilometre route in southern Gaza to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries. This 'tactical pause' aims to alleviate the humanitarian crisis but falls short of a ceasefire. The pause allows aid trucks to reach the Kerem Shalom crossing safely. The military coordinated this effort with international aid agencies and the UN.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:02 IST
Israel's 'Tactical Pause' to Ease Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant move to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israel's military has announced a daily 'tactical pause' in combat operations along a 12-kilometre route in the southern region.

This temporary pause, lasting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., is aimed at clearing a backlog of humanitarian aid deliveries to Palestinians severely affected by the ongoing conflict. The initiative came after consultations with the United Nations and other international aid organizations.

While not a comprehensive ceasefire, the pause is intended to ensure safe passage for aid trucks to the Kerem Shalom crossing and onward to affected areas. However, questions remain about the long-term effectiveness and security measures for these deliveries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024