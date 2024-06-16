Jharkhand CM Soren Promises Farm Loan Waiver, Free Electricity & Youth Loans

In a significant policy announcement, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren declared his coalition government's intention to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and extend the free electricity quota to 200 units. Soren made this announcement while addressing a gathering at Gandhi Maidan in Jamshedpur, where he laid the foundation for numerous development projects.

Soren also underscored the administration's commitment to supporting unemployed youth by offering loans of Rs 25 lakh with a 40 percent subsidy to help them establish sustainable businesses. The recruitment of 40,000 assistant teachers is underway and expected to be completed by September, with specific plans to recruit tribal and regional language teachers starting next month.

The Chief Minister criticized the BJP for purportedly prioritising capitalist interests over the welfare of Adivasis and indigenous communities. He highlighted the coalition government's achievements, such as the establishment of model schools across the state, in contrast to what he described as the BJP's neglect during their tenure. Soren attributed the state's economically challenged status, despite being mineral-rich, to what he termed BJP's long-standing misrule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)