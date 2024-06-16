Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Soren Promises Farm Loan Waiver, Free Electricity & Youth Loans

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced plans to waive up to Rs 2 lakh in farm loans, increase the free electricity quota to 200 units, and offer Rs 25 lakh business loans with a subsidy for unemployed youth. He criticised the BJP for prioritising capitalist interests and highlighted the coalition government's welfare schemes.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:57 IST
Jharkhand CM Soren Promises Farm Loan Waiver, Free Electricity & Youth Loans
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy announcement, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren declared his coalition government's intention to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and extend the free electricity quota to 200 units. Soren made this announcement while addressing a gathering at Gandhi Maidan in Jamshedpur, where he laid the foundation for numerous development projects.

Soren also underscored the administration's commitment to supporting unemployed youth by offering loans of Rs 25 lakh with a 40 percent subsidy to help them establish sustainable businesses. The recruitment of 40,000 assistant teachers is underway and expected to be completed by September, with specific plans to recruit tribal and regional language teachers starting next month.

The Chief Minister criticized the BJP for purportedly prioritising capitalist interests over the welfare of Adivasis and indigenous communities. He highlighted the coalition government's achievements, such as the establishment of model schools across the state, in contrast to what he described as the BJP's neglect during their tenure. Soren attributed the state's economically challenged status, despite being mineral-rich, to what he termed BJP's long-standing misrule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024