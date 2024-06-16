Bihar NEET Paper Leak: EOU Recovers Post-Dated Cheques, Arrests 13
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has unearthed six post-dated cheques worth Rs 30 lakh each, allegedly issued to criminals for leaked NEET question papers. So far, 13 individuals have been arrested, and investigations continue, involving multiple candidates and their families across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has recovered six post-dated cheques, believed to be payments for leaked NEET question papers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manavjit Singh Dhillon revealed that these cheques were issued to criminals who facilitated the leaks.
Investigations are ongoing, with details about account holders being verified. Thirteen people, including examinees and family members, have been arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, all from Bihar. Notices have also been issued to nine additional candidates for further probing.
Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET-UG 2024 saw 24 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. Post result declaration, multiple discrepancies were reported, leading a group of candidates to approach the Supreme Court. Further interrogation revealed substantial payments made by parents for the leaked papers, and partially burnt question papers have also been seized.
