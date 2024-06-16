Left Menu

Bihar NEET Paper Leak: EOU Recovers Post-Dated Cheques, Arrests 13

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has unearthed six post-dated cheques worth Rs 30 lakh each, allegedly issued to criminals for leaked NEET question papers. So far, 13 individuals have been arrested, and investigations continue, involving multiple candidates and their families across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:30 IST
Bihar NEET Paper Leak: EOU Recovers Post-Dated Cheques, Arrests 13
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has recovered six post-dated cheques, believed to be payments for leaked NEET question papers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manavjit Singh Dhillon revealed that these cheques were issued to criminals who facilitated the leaks.

Investigations are ongoing, with details about account holders being verified. Thirteen people, including examinees and family members, have been arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, all from Bihar. Notices have also been issued to nine additional candidates for further probing.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET-UG 2024 saw 24 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. Post result declaration, multiple discrepancies were reported, leading a group of candidates to approach the Supreme Court. Further interrogation revealed substantial payments made by parents for the leaked papers, and partially burnt question papers have also been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024