Tragic Incident: Mother Allegedly Strangles Children Before Suicide in Village

A woman in a village allegedly strangled her two minor children before taking her own life, according to the local police. The bodies were found by her husband. Although the motive remains unclear, an investigation has been initiated to explore all possible angles.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:43 IST
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in a village where a woman, identified as Soni Yadav (37), allegedly strangled her two minor children before committing suicide, local authorities reported on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Agarwal disclosed that Soni's body was discovered hanging in her residence. Her children, Raunak (5) and Rimjhim (3), were found lifeless in the same room. Initial investigations suggest that Soni might have taken this extreme step after killing her children.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway. Adding complexity to the case, Soni was the second wife of Ratibhan Yadav, who discovered the tragic scene after returning home. Notably, Yadav's first wife, Poonam, was also absent during the incident. Authorities are exploring every angle to determine the motive behind this tragic act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

