Three Arrested for Attempted Murder of Noida Policemen
Three men were arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to run over two Noida policemen with an SUV. The incident occurred near Morna police outpost, and the vehicle involved has been impounded. The suspects face severe penalties if convicted.
In a dramatic turn of events, three individuals have been detained for allegedly attempting to murder two policemen in Noida. The suspects were said to have used an SUV to attack the officers.
The altercation took place near the Morna police outpost when the accused, in a Mahindra Thar, requested directions from the police but later resorted to violence and drove into them when directions were not provided.
As a result, the case was registered under serious charges, including IPC section 307 for attempted murder, which can lead to life imprisonment or a decade-long sentence.
