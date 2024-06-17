Historic Opposition Forced Election for Lok Sabha Speaker Looms
The opposition INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha plans to force an election for the Speaker's post if the government does not agree to appoint an opposition Deputy Speaker. This would mark the first such election in Independent India's history, with the presiding officer traditionally chosen by consensus.
In an unprecedented move in Independent India's political history, the opposition INDIA bloc is poised to compel an election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker if their demand for an opposition leader as Deputy Speaker is not met. Traditionally, the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha has been chosen through consensus, making this situation historic. A senior Congress leader underscored this intent, saying, ''We will force a contest for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker if the government does not agree to have an opposition leader as Deputy Speaker.''
The backdrop to this development is the increased strength of the opposition bloc in the Lok Sabha, which has emboldened them to make assertive demands. The formation's strategic maneuvers have seen them winning 233 seats, while the ruling BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats, ensuring a third consecutive term in power. The jockeying for positions underscores the political tensions and alliances at play.
Historical precedents date back to pre-independence days, with Vitthalbhai J Patel's election to the Speaker's post in 1925 marking the first instance of such a contest. Since Independence, however, the Speaker has invariably been a consensus candidate. The current scenario, with opposition parties rallying for a change, revives memories of historical contests and signals the dynamic and contentious nature of contemporary politics in India.
