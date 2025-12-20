Left Menu

Nepali Elections to Proceed Amid Political Tensions

Former Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda threatens protests if the March 5 general elections are postponed. As the leader of the newly formed Nepali Communist Party, comprising ten leftist parties, he emphasizes the importance of timely elections to uphold the constitution, rejecting any attempts to delay.

  • Nepal

Former Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has issued a stark warning: if the March 5 general elections are disrupted, his party will mobilize protests. Prachanda, spearheading the Nepali Communist Party (NCP), stresses the urgency of adhering to the election timeline.

The NCP, a fusion of ten leftist factions formed in November, is unwavering in its demand for the elections and has vociferously advocated this through rallies across Nepal. Prachanda contends that the election is a crucial national agenda with no room for postponement, necessary for constitutional integrity.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Sushila Karki reassured the nation of the government's commitment to conduct timely and fair elections. In her address, she dismissed any rumors of election delays as unfounded, emphasizing the administration's resolve for a secure electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

