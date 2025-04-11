Left Menu

Pune Tragedy Sparks IMA Condemnation and Debate Over Hospital Deposit Policies

Following a woman's death in Pune after being denied hospital admission, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra condemns violence against healthcare centers. The incident involved a private hospital refusing admission over a deposit issue. The IMA criticizes political interference and urges reconsideration of deposit directives imposed on hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:50 IST
The death of a woman in Pune, refused hospital admission due to a deposit dispute, has led to widespread outrage and violent protests, prompting the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra to condemn attacks on healthcare facilities.

Dr. Santosh Kadam, president of IMA Maharashtra, called for patience while investigations proceed and stressed the impact of rash judgements. The deceased, Tanisha Bhise, was denied entry at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital without a Rs 10 lakh deposit and later died postpartum at another hospital.

Amidst the chaos, IMA criticized political figures for inflammatory comments and questioned a municipal directive barring deposit collection at hospitals, urging a reassessment of the policy which they argue ignores the financial demands of healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

