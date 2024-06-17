CID Grills Ex-CM Yediyurappa in High-Profile POCSO Case

In a significant development, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday interrogated former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for three hours in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. The veteran BJP leader was summoned by the CID team to provide his statement.

According to police sources, Yediyurappa faces allegations under the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint from the mother of a 17-year-old girl. The complaint centers on accusations that Yediyurappa molested the girl during a meeting at his residence in Dollars Colony on February 2.

Yediyurappa has categorically denied the allegations, describing them as a political conspiracy. He declared that 'people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me.' Despite the High Court's decision to prevent his arrest, the investigation continues amidst claims of slow progress and demands for further action.

