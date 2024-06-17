Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Multiple Shipwrecks off Italian Coast Leave Dozens Missing or Dead

Two tragic shipwrecks off the southern coast of Italy have left 64 people missing and 10 dead. Rescue efforts by both local and international agencies have saved 72 people. Survivors, hailing from Iran, Syria, and Iraq, have been given medical attention. Further searches continue in the affected areas.

In a harrowing turn of events, 64 individuals have been reported missing following a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. Eleven survivors were brought ashore to a Calabrian town, according to United Nations' agencies.

In a separate tragedy, rescue teams discovered the bodies of 10 migrants beneath the deck of a wooden boat near Lampedusa island, a German aid organization, Resqship, revealed on social media.

The first incident occurred approximately 200 kilometers off Calabria, where a vessel, which had departed from Turkiye eight days prior, caught fire and capsized. A Mayday call initiated the rescue operation, with the Italian Coast Guard confirming the involvement of nearby merchant vessels and European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex in the mission.

Meanwhile, survivors brought to Roccella Jonica were provided immediate medical care. Tragically, one of the migrants succumbed to their injuries shortly after. In the second shipwreck, Resqship's boat, the Nadir, managed to evacuate 51 people, including two unconscious individuals, from a waterlogged wooden boat. Sadly, they also found 10 deceased in the vessel's lower deck.

