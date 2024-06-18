Rural India Sees Significant Progress in Tap Water Connections
Around 77% of rural households in India now have tap water connections, as per Jal Jeevan Mission data. Out of the 19.31 crore rural households, 14.88 crore have access to tap water. The mission aims for full coverage by 2024, with varying progress across states and Union Territories.
According to recent data from the Jal Jeevan Mission, approximately 77% of rural households in India have been equipped with tap water connections.
Of the 19.31 crore rural households listed, 14.88 crore have been provided with access to safe drinking water.
Eleven states and Union Territories have achieved full coverage, with others showing varied progress. The mission, launched in 2019, aims for universal coverage by 2024.
