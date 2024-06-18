Rural India Sees Significant Progress in Tap Water Connections

According to recent data from the Jal Jeevan Mission, approximately 77% of rural households in India have been equipped with tap water connections.

Of the 19.31 crore rural households listed, 14.88 crore have been provided with access to safe drinking water.

Eleven states and Union Territories have achieved full coverage, with others showing varied progress. The mission, launched in 2019, aims for universal coverage by 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)