Punjab CM Launches Crackdown on Drug Nexus and Corrupt Officials

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared stringent measures against police personnel found to be involved in the drug trade, including immediate dismissal and attachment of traffickers' properties.

Announcing mass transfers within the police department and the recruitment of 10,000 new officers, Mann emphasized the need for robust reforms.

In a significant move, Mann, following a meeting with senior police officials, disclosed that Punjab is intensifying efforts to dismantle the drug nexus by transforming the fight against drugs into a widespread movement.

