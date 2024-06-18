Left Menu

Punjab CM Launches Crackdown on Drug Nexus and Corrupt Officials

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced strict actions against police officials involved in the drug trade, including dismissal and seizure of traffickers' property. He revealed mass transfers within police ranks and the recruitment of 10,000 personnel to combat the issue. Punjab aims for collective efforts against the drug menace.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:57 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared stringent measures against police personnel found to be involved in the drug trade, including immediate dismissal and attachment of traffickers' properties.

Announcing mass transfers within the police department and the recruitment of 10,000 new officers, Mann emphasized the need for robust reforms.

In a significant move, Mann, following a meeting with senior police officials, disclosed that Punjab is intensifying efforts to dismantle the drug nexus by transforming the fight against drugs into a widespread movement.

