Left Menu

Tragic End for Assam's Home Secretary: A Tale of Loss and Despair

Assam's Home Secretary Siladitya Chetia allegedly died by suicide at a private hospital after his wife succumbed to a prolonged illness. Using his service weapon, the 2009-batch IPS officer ended his life inside the ICU where his wife died. Previously, he served in various senior police roles in Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:07 IST
Tragic End for Assam's Home Secretary: A Tale of Loss and Despair
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Assam's Home Secretary, Siladitya Chetia, who is alleged to have died by suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati following the death of his wife after a prolonged illness, according to police reports.

Chetia, a 2009-batch IPS officer, reportedly shot himself with his service weapon inside the ICU where his wife was being treated. His wife had been battling a brain tumour and was admitted to the hospital for several months.

Prior to his role as Home Secretary, Chetia served as SP in Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts and as commandant of the 4th Battalion of the Assam Police. His sudden death adds to the sorrow of his wife's recent passing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024