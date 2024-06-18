Tragic End for Assam's Home Secretary: A Tale of Loss and Despair

Tragedy struck Assam's Home Secretary, Siladitya Chetia, who is alleged to have died by suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati following the death of his wife after a prolonged illness, according to police reports.

Chetia, a 2009-batch IPS officer, reportedly shot himself with his service weapon inside the ICU where his wife was being treated. His wife had been battling a brain tumour and was admitted to the hospital for several months.

Prior to his role as Home Secretary, Chetia served as SP in Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts and as commandant of the 4th Battalion of the Assam Police. His sudden death adds to the sorrow of his wife's recent passing.

