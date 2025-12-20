Left Menu

India Shivers: Foggy Spell Grips the North, Disrupts Life

As the year ends, severe fog and cold waves sweeping across northern India significantly disrupt normal life. Dense fog causes multiple flight cancellations in Delhi, while heavy snowfall is predicted for Kashmir. The temperature plunge raises health concerns across affected regions, impacting travel, health, and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the year comes to a close, a dense fog and frigid temperatures have severely affected life across northern India. The Indian Meteorological Department issued red alerts for various regions, warning of adverse weather conditions over the coming days.

In Delhi, the capital experienced its first significant cold wave of the season, leading to the cancellation of at least 129 flights. This disruption is caused by thick fog, which reduced visibility to under 400 meters, according to officials. The cold wave complies with IMD's criteria, with temperatures falling below normal ranges significantly.

As severe weather patterns persist, parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir expect snow and rain, coinciding with Kashmir's traditional 'Chillai-Kalan' period. The onset of moderate to heavy snowfall is anticipated, raising concerns about travel and health conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

