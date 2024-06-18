No CBI Intervention Needed in Renukaswamy Murder Case, Says Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized the competence of state police in investigating the Renukaswamy murder case, negating the necessity for CBI intervention. He stated that officers were performing diligently without external pressure. Seventeen individuals, including actor Darshan, have been apprehended.

Parameshwara met with Renukaswamy's grieving parents and pregnant widow, offering solace amid the unfolding tragedy. Countrywide, the brutal nature of the murder has sparked widespread condemnation. The Minister confirmed that the family has requested justice and a government job for the widow.

In parallel, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda described the crime as brutal and assured that the police are striving to ensure the guilty are punished. Police teams continue to gather evidence, including CCTV footage, to strengthen their case against the suspects.

