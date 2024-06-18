Left Menu

Drunk Driver Hits Woman and Policeman in Khar

A man named Hiten Desai, driving in an intoxicated state, struck a woman and an on-duty policeman with his SUV on a busy street in Khar. Authorities arrested Desai, who was driving from Linking Road in Bandra, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

  • Country:
  • India

A man, Hiten Desai, was arrested after hitting both a woman and an on-duty policeman with his SUV while driving inebriated on a busy Khar road, police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to officials, Desai, driving from Linking Road in Bandra, first struck a woman standing by her two-wheeler with her husband and subsequently rammed into a policeman attempting to stop him.

Despite not initially stopping, the vehicle was eventually intercepted by locals, who handed Desai over to the authorities. He was arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act, including rash driving and culpable homicide.

