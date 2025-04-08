Left Menu

High-Speed Collision: Khurda Assistant Collector Injured in SUV Crash

Khurda district's assistant collector Ashwini Kumar Nayak and his driver suffered injuries after a speeding truck collided with their SUV on NH-16, Jajpur district. Rescued by locals, they were initially taken to a local health center and then transferred to SCB Medical College due to the seriousness of their injuries. The police have initiated an investigation to locate the responsible driver.

A serious road incident occurred on Tuesday when a speeding truck crashed into an SUV carrying Khurda district's assistant collector, Ashwini Kumar Nayak, and his driver. The collision took place on NH-16 near Mulapala Chhak in Jajpur district.

Local residents swiftly intervened, rescuing Nayak and his driver from the wreckage and transporting them to Dharmasala Community Health Centre. Due to the extent of their injuries, they were later moved to SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

The truck driver fled the scene, prompting police to launch an investigation. "We have obtained CCTV footage and are analyzing it to identify the fleeing vehicle," stated Chinmayee Sahoo, inspector-in-charge of Kuakhia police station.

