High-Speed Collision: Khurda Assistant Collector Injured in SUV Crash

A serious road incident occurred on Tuesday when a speeding truck crashed into an SUV carrying Khurda district's assistant collector, Ashwini Kumar Nayak, and his driver. The collision took place on NH-16 near Mulapala Chhak in Jajpur district.

Local residents swiftly intervened, rescuing Nayak and his driver from the wreckage and transporting them to Dharmasala Community Health Centre. Due to the extent of their injuries, they were later moved to SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

The truck driver fled the scene, prompting police to launch an investigation. "We have obtained CCTV footage and are analyzing it to identify the fleeing vehicle," stated Chinmayee Sahoo, inspector-in-charge of Kuakhia police station.

