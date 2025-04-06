Suvendu Adhikari Lays Foundation for Ram Temple Amidst Political Tensions

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, marked Ram Navami by laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur.

The event, held at Sonachura village, a historic site of protests, drew support amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Adhikari highlighted the traditional celebration of Ram Navami, underlining a commitment to peace.

The temple initiative comes amid a politically tense atmosphere, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also set to inaugurate a Jagannath Temple in Digha.

