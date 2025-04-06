Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Lays Foundation for Ram Temple Amidst Political Tensions

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, laid the foundation stone of a Ram Temple on Ram Navami in Nandigram. The event took place in Sonachura village, a site of historical protests. Amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Adhikari emphasized peace and tradition amid political tensions.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, marked Ram Navami by laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur.

The event, held at Sonachura village, a historic site of protests, drew support amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Adhikari highlighted the traditional celebration of Ram Navami, underlining a commitment to peace.

The temple initiative comes amid a politically tense atmosphere, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also set to inaugurate a Jagannath Temple in Digha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

