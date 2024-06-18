India Unveils Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan introduced a joint doctrine for cyberspace operations by India's three military services to streamline key domain operations. The doctrine highlights cyberspace's military significance, providing conceptual guidance for commanders. Released alongside India's efforts to bolster military strength through theatre commands, it underscores cyberspace's global importance.
In a pivotal move to consolidate cyberspace operations, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan unveiled a joint doctrine on Tuesday. The doctrine, designed for the three military services, is poised to streamline operations in the crucial domain of cyberspace.
The newly-released doctrine emphasizes understanding the military aspects of cyberspace and provides imperative conceptual guidance for planning and achieving strategic goals. This release coincides with the government's ongoing efforts to enhance India's military capabilities via theatre commands.
The defence ministry highlighted the necessity of incorporating cyberspace operations into the national security framework. By doing so, the nation aims to influence outcomes across all operational environments and instruments of power. Recognizing the global nature of cyberspace and its shared sovereignty, the ministry points out the critical impact hostile actions in this domain can have on the nation's economy, political coherence, decision-making process, and its defensive capabilities.
