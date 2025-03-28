US and Philippines Strengthen Military Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth declared the Trump administration's intention to bolster military ties with the Philippines, aiming to counter threats from China and assure navigation freedom in the contentious South China Sea. This announcement was made during Hegseth's meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The visit marked Hegseth's first trip to Asia, underscoring Washington's 'ironclad' commitment to the region amidst increasing concerns over Trump's 'America First' foreign policy. The Philippines was his initial stop, followed by Japan, both significant US treaty allies involved in territorial disputes with China.

China's Defense Ministry expressed opposition to external interference following Hegseth's visit, while Chinese officials warned the Philippines of potential repercussions for its alliance with the US. Hegseth reassured Marcos of the US's unwavering partnership under the Mutual Defence Treaty, even as tensions in the South China Sea escalate.

