Nagpur Airport Bomb Threat Sparks Security Overhaul

The Nagpur airport in Maharashtra was the target of a bomb threat email, leading to an extensive security check at the facility, officials reported.

Security has been intensified following the threat, with additional measures put in place.

A senior airport official revealed, 'The Airports Authority of India (AAI) received a bomb threat email at Nagpur airport around 2 pm, claiming a bomb had been planted.' Similar threats were also reported at other airports across the country. Despite the sweeping check, nothing suspicious was discovered, though extra police forces will be stationed for the next 24 hours. This incident follows a similar bomb threat received at Nagpur airport in April this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)