E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Assault on Minor in Delhi

An e-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in north Delhi. The incident occurred around 2:30 AM on June 13. Following the victim's statement and extensive CCTV surveillance, police identified and apprehended the 27-year-old accused.

In a swift move, Delhi Police have apprehended an e-rickshaw driver accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl. The incident, which took place in the early hours of June 13, has shocked the local community.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, had boarded the e-rickshaw near ISBT Kashmere Gate intending to travel to Wazirabad, but was allegedly taken to a forested area near Bara Hindu Rao and assaulted. The matter came to light when the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital reported physical assault to the Civil Lines police station.

Despite challenges in identifying the suspect due to lack of a registration plate and the late-night timing, police diligently reviewed over 150 CCTV camera footages. Their efforts finally paid off when the suspect was identified and arrested. The accused, now in custody, admitted to the crime during police interrogation.

