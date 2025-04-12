Akshee The Pink Abode: Delhi Police's New Retreat for Women Personnel
Delhi Police has unveiled 'Akshee The Pink Abode,' a modern, pink-themed barrack for women personnel at the Delhi Airport. Designed to offer comfort and modern amenities, it's a symbol of the department's focus on gender-sensitive infrastructure. This facility aims to boost morale and workplace dignity.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police has launched 'Akshee The Pink Abode,' an innovative facility aimed at ensuring a comfortable and safe environment for its female personnel at Delhi Airport. The barrack, which opened on Friday, is designed with soothing pink hues to promote relaxation and privacy for policewomen on duty.
Special Commissioner of Police (Public Transport and Safety) Robin Hibu inaugurated this state-of-the-art facility, highlighting its importance in fostering employee welfare. He noted that such initiatives significantly enhance morale and assert the department's dedication to gender-sensitive infrastructures.
Equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning, ample storage, communal dining, and motivational decor, 'Akshee' provides a sanctuary for rest and inspiration. The inauguration followed a 'Sampark Sabha' where Hibu addressed staff, emphasizing leadership support for their demanding roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government to Amend Wildlife Act to Support Infrastructure and Conservation
Earthquake Strikes Myanmar: Infrastructure and Dam Safety at Risk
Massive Road Infrastructure Boost: New Bypass Approved in Gujarat
Delhi Airport Hikes International Passenger Fees Amidst Infrastructure Upgrades
Municipalities Underspend Infrastructure Grants in Q2 2024/25, Treasury Reports