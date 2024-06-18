Paralyzed Woman Discovered Alongside Brother's Body in Delhi Home

A 54-year-old woman suffering from paralysis was found at her home in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area with her brother's body lying in another room, police reported on Tuesday.

The discovery was made on Sunday when the family's domestic help received no response at the door and subsequently alerted the neighbors, who called the police.

The police and fire officials broke open the door to find the woman bedridden and her 49-year-old brother deceased in another room. The brother was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, estimating the death had occurred several hours earlier. Officials have ruled out foul play.

Investigations revealed that the man owned a utensil manufacturing factory in Wazirpur and struggled with alcoholism. His wife and daughter have been living apart for 15 years. Both the man's wife and his brother in Australia were informed, and the body was released after a post-mortem.

