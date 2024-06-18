Left Menu

Paralyzed Woman Discovered Alongside Brother's Body in Delhi Home

A 54-year-old woman suffering from paralysis was found at her home in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area with her brother's body in another room. The incident came to light when their domestic help raised an alarm. Police discovered that the brother, an alcoholic, had died several hours earlier. No foul play is suspected.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:38 IST
Paralyzed Woman Discovered Alongside Brother's Body in Delhi Home
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old woman suffering from paralysis was found at her home in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area with her brother's body lying in another room, police reported on Tuesday.

The discovery was made on Sunday when the family's domestic help received no response at the door and subsequently alerted the neighbors, who called the police.

The police and fire officials broke open the door to find the woman bedridden and her 49-year-old brother deceased in another room. The brother was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, estimating the death had occurred several hours earlier. Officials have ruled out foul play.

Investigations revealed that the man owned a utensil manufacturing factory in Wazirpur and struggled with alcoholism. His wife and daughter have been living apart for 15 years. Both the man's wife and his brother in Australia were informed, and the body was released after a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024