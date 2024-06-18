Punjab Police Cracks Down on Drugs with Statewide Vehicle Checks

The Punjab Police executed a robust anti-drug operation Tuesday, deploying intensive checks for both two- and four-wheelers at numerous state-wide checkpoints. Officials reported imposing 603 fines and impounding 35 vehicles in the four-hour sweep.

In total, 4,236 suspicious individuals were scrutinized during the operation. Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla emphasized that searches were conducted meticulously to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public.

This operation, supported by 372 well-coordinated checkpoints and over 2,684 police personnel, is part of Punjab Police's continued efforts against drug abuse. Additionally, SBS Nagar police organized a district-level cycle rally to educate citizens on the adverse effects of drugs and promote healthy living.

