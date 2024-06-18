Ecuador Suspends Visa Waiver for Chinese Citizens Amid Migration Concerns

Ecuador on Tuesday announced the suspension of its visa waiver agreement with China amid rising concerns over irregular migration.

The Foreign Ministry disclosed in a statement that the suspension, effective from July 1, is a temporary measure.

The ministry pointed out that nearly 50 percent of Chinese nationals entering Ecuador did not exit through regular routes or within the permitted 90-day time frame under the visa waiver agreement. Consequently, visas will be reinstated for Chinese citizens, although no further details were provided.

It's noteworthy that since 2023, Chinese nationals have been among the top migrant groups arriving in the United States.

