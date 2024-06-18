Biden's Immigration Relief: Pathway to Citizenship for Non-Citizen Spouses and Children
President Joe Biden unveiled a significant immigration policy offering a path to citizenship for non-citizen spouses and children of American nationals. The policy aims to protect approximately half a million spouses and 50,000 children, promoting family unity and strengthening the economy while serving key electoral constituencies.
In a historic move, President Joe Biden announced a sweeping immigration relief policy on Tuesday, aimed at securing a pathway to citizenship for non-citizen spouses and children of American nationals. This policy is poised to protect around half a million spouses of US citizens, including several thousand Indian-Americans.
Highlighting the core motivations, the White House emphasized that "this action will protect approximately half a million spouses of US citizens, and approximately 50,000 non-citizen children under the age of 21 whose parents are married to a US citizen."
The initiative, designed to keep families together, also offers a notable political advantage as it targets pivotal Latino constituencies in battleground states. Biden has empowered the Department of Homeland Security to facilitate this new process, allowing non-citizen spouses and children to apply for lawful permanent residence without leaving the country.
