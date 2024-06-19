Left Menu

Tension in Raipur: Protests Erupt After Fatal Shooting at Dobhal Chowk

Residents in Raipur protested following a fatal shooting incident at Dobhal Chowk. The incident led to the death of one and injury of two others. Police arrested the main suspect and four others. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami vowed strict action against the criminals to maintain Uttarakhand's peace.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:03 IST
Tension in Raipur: Protests Erupt After Fatal Shooting at Dobhal Chowk
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Raipur staged a protest on Tuesday in response to a fatal shooting at Dobhal Chowk. The incident resulted in one death and two injuries. Authorities have arrested the main suspect, Ramveer from Muzaffarnagar, and four others connected to the case.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a stern warning, stating that anyone attempting to disrupt Uttarakhand's peace will face severe consequences. He urged the perpetrators to leave the state immediately or face stringent measures.

According to police officials, a vehicle-related dispute escalated late Sunday night, leading one group to open fire, killing vehicle owner Deepak Badola and injuring his associates Manoj Negi and Sanjay Chhetri. Local residents blocked the Ring Road, demanding stricter actions and the demolition of the accused Bhardwaj brothers' illegal properties. The search for two more suspects continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024