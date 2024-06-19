Tension in Raipur: Protests Erupt After Fatal Shooting at Dobhal Chowk

Residents of Raipur staged a protest on Tuesday in response to a fatal shooting at Dobhal Chowk. The incident resulted in one death and two injuries. Authorities have arrested the main suspect, Ramveer from Muzaffarnagar, and four others connected to the case.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a stern warning, stating that anyone attempting to disrupt Uttarakhand's peace will face severe consequences. He urged the perpetrators to leave the state immediately or face stringent measures.

According to police officials, a vehicle-related dispute escalated late Sunday night, leading one group to open fire, killing vehicle owner Deepak Badola and injuring his associates Manoj Negi and Sanjay Chhetri. Local residents blocked the Ring Road, demanding stricter actions and the demolition of the accused Bhardwaj brothers' illegal properties. The search for two more suspects continues.

