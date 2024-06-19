Left Menu

Historic Reforms: Claudia Sheinbaum's Push for Indigenous Rights in Mexico

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum prioritizes constitutional reforms to recognize Indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples' rights. Set to be discussed by the new Congress in September, these reforms aim for respect and recognition. This move aligns with the landslide victory of the Morena party and the upcoming changes in the judicial system.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:17 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday said she considers constitutional reforms for social programs concerning the rights and recognition of Indigenous people as a key priority for upcoming talks.

"There's one priority I think is fundamental that be approved in September, and that is the respect and recognition of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples," Sheinbaum said. Sheinbaum spoke at a conference with lawmakers who were elected on June 2, when the ruling Morena party won a landslide election which also secured her mandate as the country's first female president when she comes into power in October.

The newly elected Congress, however, will serve from September when they will begin to discuss reforms put forward by the outgoing government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Sheinbaum's mentor. These include a controversial judicial reform that could see Supreme Court judges appointed by popular election.

Mexico is home to 68 Indigenous peoples, according to a 2020 census by the national statistics office, representing close to 17 million people and some 15% of the population at the time. They speak hundreds of dialects of more than 60 languages - mainly Nahuatl and Mayan.

