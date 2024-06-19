Drunk Driver Rams Car into Auto Parts Shop: Eight Injured in East Delhi
Eight individuals sustained injuries after a car, driven by an allegedly drunk Dev Singh, collided with an auto parts shop in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
Eight individuals sustained injuries after a car, allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver, collided with an auto parts shop in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, the police reported on Tuesday.
The accused, Dev Singh, aged 37, who is employed by a tours and travels company, was apprehended at the scene. According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received regarding an accident near LBS Hospital, revealing that Singh's commercial vehicle had crashed into the shop after hitting eight bystanders. The public detained the driver, who was found to be heavily intoxicated during a medical examination.
Six of the injured sustained minor injuries while two suffered fractures. Authorities have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, launching an ongoing investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
