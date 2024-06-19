IDF Greenlights Offensive Plans in Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions
Israel's defence forces have approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon as tensions rise with Hezbollah. This decision came after a situational assessment and aims to increase troop readiness in the field. The escalation in rhetoric raises concerns about a potential war.
Israel's defence forces said on Tuesday it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon as Israel and Hezbollah stepped up rhetoric that could escalate into a war.
"As part of the situational assessment, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, and decisions were taken on the continuation of increasing the readiness of troops in the field," the IDF said.
