IDF Greenlights Offensive Plans in Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's defence forces said on Tuesday it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon as Israel and Hezbollah stepped up rhetoric that could escalate into a war.

"As part of the situational assessment, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, and decisions were taken on the continuation of increasing the readiness of troops in the field," the IDF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)