Lebanon-Israel Truce Talks: Path to Stability Amid Tensions

The committee overseeing the Hezbollah-Israel truce in Lebanon focused on returning displaced people to their homes and preventing renewed conflict, with discussions centering on disarming Hezbollah, economic reconstruction, and strengthening the Lebanese army to secure long-term stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:17 IST
The committee overseeing the Lebanon-Israel truce is honing in on civilian issues to avoid renewed conflict if Hezbollah isn't disarmed by year-end. The 15th committee meeting in Naqoura echoed the U.S.'s long-term push for broader talks beyond monitoring the 2024 ceasefire.

At Friday's meeting, participants discussed supporting the return of residents displaced by the war and advancing economic reconstruction, according to the U.S. Embassy in Beirut. Israeli authorities insist Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah, threatening to act if this commitment goes unmet.

Both Lebanese and Israeli entities agreed that political and economic advancement is imperative for security and stability. Discussions included limiting weaponry south of the Litani River and enhancing the Lebanese army to sustain regional security.

