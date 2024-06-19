Left Menu

Drone Strike in Lviv: Russia's Escalation Hits Residential Area

A Russian drone attack on Lviv's western region in Ukraine injured a 70-year-old man and damaged a multi-storey residential building, along with other structures in the vicinity. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported the incident via Telegram. Russia and Ukraine continue to deny targeting civilians amidst the ongoing conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 07:47 IST
Drone Strike in Lviv: Russia's Escalation Hits Residential Area

Russia's drone attack on Ukraine's western region of Lviv that borders NATO-member Poland has injured one man and damaged a multi-storey residential building, the mayor of Lviv city said on Wednesday. The drone attack in the village of Malekhiv in the Lviv city district damaged also scores of windows in other residential buildings, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A 70-year-old man was hospitalised in a moderate condition, Sadovyi added. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

Lviv city is the administrative centre of the Lviv region in western Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024