Drone Strike in Lviv: Russia's Escalation Hits Residential Area
A Russian drone attack on Lviv's western region in Ukraine injured a 70-year-old man and damaged a multi-storey residential building, along with other structures in the vicinity. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported the incident via Telegram. Russia and Ukraine continue to deny targeting civilians amidst the ongoing conflict.
Russia's drone attack on Ukraine's western region of Lviv that borders NATO-member Poland has injured one man and damaged a multi-storey residential building, the mayor of Lviv city said on Wednesday. The drone attack in the village of Malekhiv in the Lviv city district damaged also scores of windows in other residential buildings, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
A 70-year-old man was hospitalised in a moderate condition, Sadovyi added. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour in February 2022.
Lviv city is the administrative centre of the Lviv region in western Ukraine.
