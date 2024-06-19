Left Menu

Kuwaiti Government Grants USD 15,000 to Fire Victims' Families

The Kuwaiti government is providing USD 15,000 to families impacted by a deadly fire in the Ahmadi Governorate. The blaze, caused by an electrical short circuit, took 50 lives, including 46 Indians. Efforts are underway to distribute the funds promptly through the victims' respective embassies.

AI Generated Representative Image
The Kuwaiti government will disburse USD 15,000 in compensation to the families affected by a devastating fire in the southern Ahmadi Governorate that claimed 50 lives, including 46 Indians, according to media reports.

The tragic incident occurred on July 12 in Mangaf, following an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the ground floor of a seven-storey building, Kuwaiti authorities confirmed.

Housing 196 migrant workers, mostly Indian nationals, the building became a tragic hotspot. The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, mandated the compensation payment, reported the Arab Times newspaper.

