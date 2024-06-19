Left Menu

Pope Francis Calls for Prayers Amid Vatican-China Relations

Pope Francis called for prayers for the Chinese people during an unscripted remark at his weekly audience. This comes as the Vatican seeks to improve relations with Beijing, following a 2018 pact on appointing bishops. Critics argue this approach appeases a regime accused of violating religious freedoms.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:45 IST
Pope Francis Calls for Prayers Amid Vatican-China Relations
Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for prayers for the Chinese people, in unscripted remarks coming amid the Vatican's desire to upgrade its relations with Beijing. Relations with communist China have historically been fraught, but Francis has made it a priority to normalise them, building on a landmark 2018 pact on appointing bishops.

"This also makes me think about the beloved Chinese people: let us always pray for this noble and very courageous people who have such a beautiful culture," the pope said. Francis spoke during his weekly audience in St Peter's Square, adding to pre-written remarks as he greeted an association that honours a late Vatican envoy to Beijing.

The Vatican's overtures to China are controversial, as critics see them as a form of appeasement towards a country accused of trampling on religious freedom and human rights. Beijing has been following a policy of "Sinicisation" of religion, trying to root out foreign influences and enforce obedience to the Communist Party.

There are an estimated 10 to 12 million Catholics in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024