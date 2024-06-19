Convicted Rapist Arrested After Three Years on the Run

Delhi Police have apprehended a 40-year-old man convicted for life imprisonment in a kidnapping and rape case involving a minor. The man had been evading capture for three years after being granted parole during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials reported Wednesday.

The accused, previously found guilty of raping a five-year-old girl in Delhi's Bawana area, was supposed to return to jail on his due date in February 2021 but failed to do so. Based on information received from jail authorities, a police team was constituted to catch him.

Acting on a tip-off, the police located the fugitive in Delhi's Nangloi area and arrested him on June 11. The accused admitted to living in Bawana's JJ colony in 2012, where he lured the victim on the pretext of giving her something, took her to Bawana canal, and committed the crime.

