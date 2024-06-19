Left Menu

Mumbai Tragedy: Man's Fatal Suspicion

Rohit Yadav fatally attacked his girlfriend, Arati Yadav, with a spanner on a busy Mumbai road after suspecting her of infidelity. Despite previous police intervention, the brutal attack unfolded in public, resulting in Arati's death. The police are seeking Rohit's remand for further investigation.

In a chilling incident on the outskirts of Mumbai, Rohit Yadav (32) fatally attacked his girlfriend, Arati Yadav (22), with a spanner on Tuesday. The attack, which took place in Vasai, was witnessed by numerous bystanders who did not intervene, resulting in Arati's tragic death.

The incident unfolded despite prior police intervention. Arati had reported threats and harassment by Rohit to the Achole police on June 8, yet she requested leniency for him. The police had only issued a warning to Rohit at that time.

Following his arrest, Rohit admitted to having suicidal thoughts due to suspicions of Arati's infidelity. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation and justice for the victim's family, with BJP leader Chitra Wagh calling for swift action.

